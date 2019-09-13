Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt invites new ideas for music festival

By Chronicle Staff
13th September 2019

The Government of Gibraltar has invited expressions of interest for the organisation and production of a music festival in 2020 and 2021.

The invitation is for concept ideas to be submitted based on the events which have taken place so far, with future festivals to be held at Europa Stadium.

New ideas that might improve the experience for those who attend the festival would also be welcome, the government said.

“Each year Gibraltar’s two day music festival is enjoyed by thousands of people, both locals and visitors,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“Since the first mega concert in 2012 this annual event has snowballed into a full music festival to rival any other of Europe’s major summer festivals. In 2017 a rebrand and partnership with MTV took the festival to a global audience.”

“With the latest contract for the production of the festival now expired, we are delighted to invite expressions of interest for 2020 and 2021 so that this magnificent event can continue to go from strength to strength.”

The expressions of interest should be submitted to the Ministry for Culture at City Hall, John Mackintosh Square, by October 31, 2019.

