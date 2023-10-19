Govt issues flash weather warning as gale force winds forecast

The Gibraltar Government issued a flash weather warning on Thursday afternoon amid forecasts of strong to gale force south westerly winds this evening.

Winds are expected to reach a mean speed locally of 35 knots, with gusts of up to 40 to 50 knots.

There is also a possibility of isolated gusts of up to 55 knots, or severe gale force, especially in exposed areas.

“Winds will veer westerly as the rain clears, and ease significantly overnight,” the warning said.

“Travel conditions will become very difficult with a risk of flying debris and potential damage to property.”