Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt issues flash weather warning as gale force winds forecast

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2023

The Gibraltar Government issued a flash weather warning on Thursday afternoon amid forecasts of strong to gale force south westerly winds this evening.

Winds are expected to reach a mean speed locally of 35 knots, with gusts of up to 40 to 50 knots.

There is also a possibility of isolated gusts of up to 55 knots, or severe gale force, especially in exposed areas.

“Winds will veer westerly as the rain clears, and ease significantly overnight,” the warning said.

“Travel conditions will become very difficult with a risk of flying debris and potential damage to property.”

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for Storm Aline

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar-based AADS secures $66m US defence contract for counter-narcotics vehicles

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

GSD announces shadow ministerial responsibilities

Thu 19th Oct, 2023

Local News

Alliance secures win in tight election with 95% of vote counted

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UN ‘all words and no action’ on Gib, Garcia says in New York

19th October 2023

Local News
GSD announces shadow ministerial responsibilities

19th October 2023

Local News
Gibraltarian researcher shares work on dog behaviour at international conference

19th October 2023

Local News
Weather warning issued for Storm Aline

18th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023