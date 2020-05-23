Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Govt issues guidance on beach access, urging self-discipline

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
23rd May 2020

Access to the beaches may be controlled if they become crowded and social distancing is not possible, the Gibraltar Government said on Friday.

The statement from No.6 Convent Place came after a week of good weather saw large crowds gather on many of Gibraltar’s beaches.

But amid concerns that the easing of lockdown restrictions could also lead to complacency on social distancing, the government reminded people of the need to remain alert.

“The lifting of the lockdown regulations now allows for families and friends to gather in groups of a maximum of 12 people, including with those from other households,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“Social distancing and good hygiene practices must be observed at all times.”

"Access to the beaches may be controlled if they become crowded and social distancing is not possible.”

“In this scenario, you should not sit on the beach or sunbathe and access will be restricted to 30 minutes for exercise, including swimming and paddling.”

The government said that if it is safe to do so, the aim is to commence the official bathing season as normal on June 16 during phase four of the Unlock the Rock strategy, subject to review.

If this is not possible, other options to allow some access to beaches will be carefully considered, it said.

Access to Camp Bay and Eastern Beach remains restricted on weekdays for a ‘Golden Hour’ period between 10:00am and 12:00pm.

During this time, only those over 70-years old will be able to access these beaches to exercise in a sheltered environment.

Regulations were published on Friday to give effect in law to the ‘Golden Hour’ scheme.

The remainder of the posture on beaches is Government guidance.

“The public is urged to continue to exercise self-discipline and common sense,” No.6 said.

“The Government reiterates the strong advice that the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the spread of Covid-19 is to stay home."

