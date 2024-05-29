Govt IT systems hit by ‘technical fault’

The Gibraltar Government’s IT systems were hit by a technical fault that brought down systems across the entire public service on Wednesday morning until technicians were able to resolve the problem.

The Government confirmed the issue was not related to any malicious external activity.

“HMGOG systems experienced issues with the host server and the DNS virtual server this morning which affected the entire public service IT landscape,” a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place told the Chronicle.

“The Information Technology and Logistic Department (IT&LD), assisted by members of Digital Services and our external partners have been working in various sites to resolve the issue, which included the rebooting and restoration of all HMGOG servers and backups.”

“Due to the extensive nature of HMGOG systems, a phased approach was implemented to ensure the problem was thoroughly resolved across the entire public service.”

“As of 14:09, all systems were fully restored and everything is fully operational.”

“We can confirm the issue was a technical problem and not as a result of any malicious activity.”

The Government apologised to the public for the disruption to its services while the matter was being resolved.