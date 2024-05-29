Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt IT systems hit by ‘technical fault’

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

By Chronicle Staff
29th May 2024

The Gibraltar Government’s IT systems were hit by a technical fault that brought down systems across the entire public service on Wednesday morning until technicians were able to resolve the problem.

The Government confirmed the issue was not related to any malicious external activity.

“HMGOG systems experienced issues with the host server and the DNS virtual server this morning which affected the entire public service IT landscape,” a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place told the Chronicle.

“The Information Technology and Logistic Department (IT&LD), assisted by members of Digital Services and our external partners have been working in various sites to resolve the issue, which included the rebooting and restoration of all HMGOG servers and backups.”

“Due to the extensive nature of HMGOG systems, a phased approach was implemented to ensure the problem was thoroughly resolved across the entire public service.”

“As of 14:09, all systems were fully restored and everything is fully operational.”

“We can confirm the issue was a technical problem and not as a result of any malicious activity.”

The Government apologised to the public for the disruption to its services while the matter was being resolved.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Local News

Bank manager jailed over seven years for £2m fraud

Tue 28th May, 2024

Brexit

In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue

Thu 23rd May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘We keep fighting for change,' Azopardi says ahead of GSD AGM

29th May 2024

Local News
Second co-ordination meeting on developments in the Bayside area held

29th May 2024

Local News
Empowering Journeys, Igniting Careers – Supported Employment Conference to take place next week

29th May 2024

Local News
Rock Retreat 2024 exploring literary and artistic voices through creative inspiration

29th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024