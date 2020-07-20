Govt launches “basic eServices” for DVLD and CSRO applications

The Gibraltar Government will will today launch the first batch of basic eServices for the Driving, Vehicle and Licensing Department (DVLD) and the Civil Status and Registration Office (CSRO).

These are “basic eServices” include the facility for online payments for each service where relevant.

They can be found within the “eServices” area of the Gibraltar Government website, with further services to follow.

Today, the following services are scheduled to go live:

• Application for a Learner’s Licence

• Application for Driver Theory Test

• Application for a Driving Test

• Application for a Duplicate Certificate of Registration or Road-Worthiness Certificate

• Application for a Duplicate Driving Licence

• Application for Compulsory Basic Training Module

• Application for the Purchase or Transfer of a Personalised Number

• Application to Register a Motor Vehicle

• Application for Change of Ownership of Motor Vehicle

CSRO

• Application for VISA Waiver

• Application for a Civilian Registration Card

• Application for an Identity Card

Government forms are available to download and print within the Services area of the HMGoG website.

Albert Isola, the Minister for Digital and Financial Services, said: “This is the first in a series of releases of basic eServices in order to assist the public in making applications online.”

“The procedure is interactive, which means that departments and the public can interact in a dynamic manner.”

“Corresponding payments can also be made online where applicable.”

“Currently, we are concentrating on DVLD and CSRO. However, we will move to other departments once these initial requirements are met.”

“I would encourage the public to use eServices as they become available. It is the quickest and easiest way to interact with the Government.”