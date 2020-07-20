Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt launches “basic eServices” for DVLD and CSRO applications

By Chronicle Staff
20th July 2020

The Gibraltar Government will will today launch the first batch of basic eServices for the Driving, Vehicle and Licensing Department (DVLD) and the Civil Status and Registration Office (CSRO).

These are “basic eServices” include the facility for online payments for each service where relevant.

They can be found within the “eServices” area of the Gibraltar Government website, with further services to follow.
Today, the following services are scheduled to go live:

• Application for a Learner’s Licence
• Application for Driver Theory Test
• Application for a Driving Test
• Application for a Duplicate Certificate of Registration or Road-Worthiness Certificate
• Application for a Duplicate Driving Licence
• Application for Compulsory Basic Training Module
• Application for the Purchase or Transfer of a Personalised Number
• Application to Register a Motor Vehicle
• Application for Change of Ownership of Motor Vehicle
CSRO
• Application for VISA Waiver
• Application for a Civilian Registration Card
• Application for an Identity Card

Government forms are available to download and print within the Services area of the HMGoG website.

Albert Isola, the Minister for Digital and Financial Services, said: “This is the first in a series of releases of basic eServices in order to assist the public in making applications online.”

“The procedure is interactive, which means that departments and the public can interact in a dynamic manner.”

“Corresponding payments can also be made online where applicable.”

“Currently, we are concentrating on DVLD and CSRO. However, we will move to other departments once these initial requirements are met.”

“I would encourage the public to use eServices as they become available. It is the quickest and easiest way to interact with the Government.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Library announces summer Book Club for kids

20th July 2020

Local News
Covid-19 will change Gibraltar’s mainstay tourism audience

20th July 2020

Local News
Transparent masks make Covid-19 protection inclusive for people with impaired hearing

20th July 2020

Local News
Govt monitors pollution levels after Line Wall change

20th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020