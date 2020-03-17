Govt launches Covid-19 information phoneline

The Gibraltar Government has established a Covid-19 Public Information Call Centre at No 6

Convent Place, which will take all queries regarding COVID-19 that are not medical in nature.

Those in self-isolation or over 70 and require assistance should request assistance via that

same phone-line.

The phone line will be answered 24 hours a day, the government added.

If you have a non-medical question related to COVID-19 please call 200 41818 or

email covid.info@gibraltar.gov.gi

If you develop a cough, fever, shortness of breath, nasal congestion or a runny nose, please

call 111 immediately.