Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Local News

Govt launches Covid-19 information phoneline

Pic: Pixabay

By Gabriella Peralta
17th March 2020

The Gibraltar Government has established a Covid-19 Public Information Call Centre at No 6
Convent Place, which will take all queries regarding COVID-19 that are not medical in nature.
Those in self-isolation or over 70 and require assistance should request assistance via that
same phone-line.
The phone line will be answered 24 hours a day, the government added.
If you have a non-medical question related to COVID-19 please call 200 41818 or
email  covid.info@gibraltar.gov.gi
If you are in self-isolation or over 70 and require assistance, please call 200 41818 or
email  covid.info@gibraltar.gov.gi
If you develop a cough, fever, shortness of breath, nasal congestion or a runny nose, please
call 111 immediately.

