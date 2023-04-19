Govt launches online service for housing

The Government of Gibraltar yesterday announced the launch of a number of Housing eServices which can be accessed on the eGov website, with in-person service still available for those unable to go online.

“The services are amongst the most heavily used by citizens and are now fully integrated to the Housing Department back office system, which makes the application process easier to manage and process,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“The services which include Applications for Government Accommodation, Include/Exclude persons on Tenancy and for Rental Pensioner exchanges are some of the more complex services, which require various documents such as proof of address and current household composition.”

“The services are now integrated with various databases, so the citizen no longer needs to present these documents.”

“By the same token, the Housing Department no longer needs to independently check or store this information, as they already exist as verified records in other integrated databases.”

The Minister for Digital Services, Albert Isola, said: “I am delighted to be able to launch these new services.”

“These fully integrated services will allow the Housing Department to work efficiently and accurately with live data which is another important step in the right direction.”

The Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, said: “This is a great step forward towards digitising the systems within the Housing Department.”

“Despite this, there will still be a service available for those who are not able to access the Gov.gi portal.”

“I would like to publicly thank my staff at the Housing Department for their hard work in delivering this with the team at the Ministry of Digital Services for having been able to put this system in place.”

The Housing eServices can be accessed via the Gov.gi portal https://portal.egov.gi/