Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt launches online service for housing

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
19th April 2023

The Government of Gibraltar yesterday announced the launch of a number of Housing eServices which can be accessed on the eGov website, with in-person service still available for those unable to go online.

“The services are amongst the most heavily used by citizens and are now fully integrated to the Housing Department back office system, which makes the application process easier to manage and process,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“The services which include Applications for Government Accommodation, Include/Exclude persons on Tenancy and for Rental Pensioner exchanges are some of the more complex services, which require various documents such as proof of address and current household composition.”

“The services are now integrated with various databases, so the citizen no longer needs to present these documents.”

“By the same token, the Housing Department no longer needs to independently check or store this information, as they already exist as verified records in other integrated databases.”

The Minister for Digital Services, Albert Isola, said: “I am delighted to be able to launch these new services.”

“These fully integrated services will allow the Housing Department to work efficiently and accurately with live data which is another important step in the right direction.”

The Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, said: “This is a great step forward towards digitising the systems within the Housing Department.”

“Despite this, there will still be a service available for those who are not able to access the Gov.gi portal.”

“I would like to publicly thank my staff at the Housing Department for their hard work in delivering this with the team at the Ministry of Digital Services for having been able to put this system in place.”

The Housing eServices can be accessed via the Gov.gi portal https://portal.egov.gi/

Most Read

Local News

Local singer Rima attracts global audience

Mon 17th Apr, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for six-building development on Bayside Road

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Local News

Wanted: A buyer for St Andrew’s Church

Mon 17th Apr, 2023

Local News

Main Street traders face challenge and uncertainty ahead of key summer season

Mon 17th Apr, 2023

Local News

Barclays withdraws credit card service from Gibraltar

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt launches ‘Vision for Heritage’ consultation

19th April 2023

Local News
Cortes meets London-based singer Chloe Martinez

18th April 2023

Local News
Three new recruits for GDP Dog Section

18th April 2023

Local News
Heritage sites plagued by ‘general disinterest and apathy’, GSD says

18th April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023