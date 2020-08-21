Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Govt launches vulnerable groups survey

By Chronicle Staff
21st August 2020

The Gibraltar Government is asking those vulnerable groups who had to shield during the Covid-19 pandemic to fill in their survey

The survey into individual’s personal experiences during lockdown is being conducted by Public Health Gibraltar and the Care Agency, in association with the University of Gibraltar.

“Responses will be used to inform plans for how best to protect you and your community going forward,” the Government said in a statement.

“If you shielded, for example, because you are on immunosuppressive medication or over 70 we invite you to take part.”

All responses are anonymous, and it will take about 20 minutes to complete, the Government advised.

Please follow the link to complete the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XZ2FPT6

