Thu 8th Aug, 2024

Govt looks for new Principal Auditor

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
8th August 2024

The Gibraltar Government is inviting applications for a new Principal Auditor who will head the Gibraltar Audit Office.

The Principal Auditor will be in charge of auditing the public accounts of Gibraltar and must have a minimum of 15 years in a public audit service organisation.

The appointment will be for an initial fixed term period of three years.

Application forms are available from the Gibraltar Audit Office website, www.gao.gov.gi/careers and should be submitted by email in pdf format to recruitment@gibraltar.gov.gi

The deadline for applications is September 2, 2024, at 10am.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to attend an interview in Gibraltar on September 19, 2024 and the successful applicant should take up the post in early 2025.

