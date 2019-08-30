Govt offers insight into Gib’s no-deal Brexit planning
For months behind the scenes, teams of civil servants have worked to prepare Gibraltar for a hard Brexit. From stockpiling medicines to planning how to manage logjams at the border and ensure supply chain continuity, a Brexit taskforce has meticulously identified and unpicked the risks for different sectors of the economy, putting in measures to...
