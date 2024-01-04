Govt plans ‘wide consultation’ on regulation of AI
The Gibraltar Government will carry out a wide consultation as it analyses whether to regulate the use of artificial intelligence [AI]. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the use AI had broad implications that required extensive input, particularly in respect of the use of AI in the delivery of public services. He was responding to questions...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here