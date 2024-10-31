Govt preparing legislation to follow UK lead and ban disposable vapes
The Gibraltar Government is drafting legislation to ban the sale of disposable vapes, which comes as the UK laid out a similar law in parliament. The local legislation is currently being considered from both for public health and environmental angles. This comes after the Government banned the sale of vapes to anyone under the age...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here