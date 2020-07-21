Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Jul, 2020

Local News

Govt presses on with phase two of BEAT measures

By Chronicle Staff
21st July 2020

The Gibraltar Government said it had now written to all firms and self-employed people eligible for financial support under the second phase of its BEAT Covid-19 measures.

No.6 Convent Place said all such firms and self-employed workers had been asked whether they wished to apply for further assistance and to confirm they agreed to the terms and conditions attached to the funding.

"Any firm or self-employed individual wishing to avail themselves of this financial support must respond in the manner required by no later than the 22nd July 2020, and the first payment of this support will be made by the Government by the 31st July 2020, with subsequent payments to follow in August and September, subject to the applicant continuing to meet and to comply with the stated conditions,” No.6 said in a statement.

“Firms and self-employed individuals must confirm their agreement to and understanding of the conditions on which this support is granted, which conditions are clearly stated in the email inviting them to participate.”

