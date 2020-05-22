Govt prints ‘Unlock the Rock’ for the elderly

The Government of Gibraltar is delivering printed copies of the Unlock the Rock plan to Gibraltar’s elderly residents in Albert Risso House, Bishop Canilla House, Charles Bruzon House and Seamaster Lodge.

In addition, the government is making printed copies of Unlock the Rock available at all other locations housing Gibraltar’s elderly.

Anyone wanting a copy will also be able to collect one at No.6 Convent Place.

“This is an initial limited print run of only 1,000 copies at this stage,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“The initiative is designed to make this plan accessible to those of us who are less likely to read it online and, in particular of course, our beloved parents and grandparents.”

“We do not propose to print any more copies at this stage and hope that having the opportunity to digest the contents of our thorough plan to Unlock the Rock will provide our elderly citizens with the peace of mind that we continue to work diligently to keep everyone in Gibraltar safe.”

“It is my hope that the availability of these printed copies of ‘Unlock the Rock’ and my ministerial statement [broadcast last night on GBC] together will be able to reassure those in our community who are most vulnerable to Covid-19 that we continue to treat this crisis with all the seriousness it requires and that we will continue to place the health, safety and security of all our citizens above everything else.”