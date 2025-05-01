Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st May, 2025

Local News

Govt publish Appropriation Bill for 2025/6

By Chronicle Staff
1st May 2025

Government spending on health and care for the forthcoming 2025/6 financial year will increase by nearly £16.6m to £224.3m, according to the Appropriation Bill published by the Gibraltar Government on Wednesday.

The Bill, which sets out allocated budgets for Government departments and public undertakings, estimates total consolidated fund expenditure of £643.6m for the year, up 5.5% from £609.9m the 2024/5 financial year.

Health and care represents the largest single spending segment for the Government, increasing nearly 8% from £207.7m in the current financial year.

Among other changes, the education budget will increase to nearly £68.2m for the forthcoming year, up 9% from £62.5m.

The largest departmental decreases are in the budgets for housing and economic development, which are reduced 4.8% to £9.4m and 3.1% to £15.4m respectively,

Recurrent expenditure in Government agencies and companies - including the GHA, ERS and the Care Agency - is calculated at £353.4m for the forthcoming financial year, up 5.4% from £335.3m.

The Bill earmarks £34.2m to fund expenditure from the Improvement and Development Fund in 2025/6, compared to £40.1m in the preceding year, and capital expenditure of £7.4m, similar to 2024/5.

