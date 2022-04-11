Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Apr, 2022

Govt receives 164 Tourist Board CEO applications

By Priya Gulraj
11th April 2022

The Gibraltar Government has received 164 applications for the post of CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

The Gibraltar Government last year announced a restructure to the Gibraltar Tourist Board following a downturn in tourism due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also announced that Nicky Guerrero, the former CEO for the GTB, would be retiring at the end of last year, which left the role open for a new recruit.

As part of its aim to maximise established relationships within the tourism industry and to concentrate on Gibraltar’s largest market, the Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, announced that the new CEO will be based in London.

But at the time of this announcement the GSD were highly critical of this decision, and the GSD’s Damon Bossino said he did not think “it a good idea to place the leader of such an important operation as is the Tourist Board, especially during this period of economic and financial crisis, thousands of miles away in London, and not where he should be, here in Gibraltar.”

A spokesman for No.6 Convent Place told the Chronicle it will make an announcement on the identity and the terms of their employment when it is ready.

On questions of a reshuffle within the Gibraltar Tourist Board, the Government spokesman said the Government does not comment on any internal transfers.

