Govt recruits two tax professionals

Two tax professionals Paul McGonigal and Gavin Gafan have been recruited by the Gibraltar Government.

The appointment aims to bolster the Tax Office’s ability to enforce tax laws and ensure compliance, thereby reducing aggressive tax planning by large companies and optimising Government revenue.

“The Tax Office remains committed to safeguarding our macroeconomic interests and driving positive outcomes for the benefit of the community through fair and equitable taxation,” a government spokesperson said.

Dr Gavin Gafan has 14 years’ experience working under Deloitte Gibraltar's tax department, focusing predominantly on local compliance and advisory engagements for large corporate entities as well as ultra-high net-worth families.

His qualifications in finance, accounting, and business from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a qualification in international tax from the UK's Chartered Institute of Taxation as well as focused cross-border tax training received during his time at Deloitte have seen Dr Gafan having actively taken part in a wide range of international engagements regarding large multi-national organisations.

He also held the post of Associate Director within Deloitte’s tax team prior to joining the Income Tax Office.

Paul McGonigal has over 20 years’ experience working as a tax specialist in the UK, New Zealand, and Gibraltar.

Having studied Scots Law at the University of Glasgow, he subsequently completed a Masters in International Law in Sydney Australia and has been an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation since 2007.

Prior to joining the Income Tax Office, Mr McGonigal spent most of his career working for PwC, advising clients on a range of tax issues with a focus on corporate tax, international tax, and indirect taxes.

He also spent several years working for Inland Revenue New Zealand as a senior investigator and tax policy adviser.

Mr McGonigal held the post of Director within PwC Gibraltar before joining the team at the Income Tax Office.

“I am delighted to announce the recruitment of these two exceptional and widely respected professionals,” the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said.

“Their expertise will be instrumental in enhancing our tax compliance, policy development, and overall effectiveness.”

“Their addition to our team underscores our commitment to ensuring all large companies fairly contribute their share of tax for the benefit of our community.”

“I welcome them both and look forward to the positive impact they will undoubtedly make.”