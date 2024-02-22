Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Govt reintroduces fuel discount, hikes tobacco duty

By Priya Gulraj
22nd February 2024

Duty on tobacco was increased by 20p per packet, while the automotive fuel discount duty was reintroduced for six months as part of two revenue-raising measures introduced in Parliament on Thursday. These changes were announced by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo as the Government has been monitoring developments in respect of the two dutiable commodities in...

