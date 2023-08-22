Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt response on heritage ‘weak deflection’, GSD says

Archive image.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd August 2023

The GSD’s Damon Bossino on Tuesday said “no amount of deflection and spin” will get the Government “off the hook” on what he describes as the mismanagement of tourist and heritage sites.

The Opposition said that it will not be “dissuaded” from continuing to highlight the core point that Gibraltar needs to have a “much more ambitious programme to properly utilise its heritage and touristic assets in the most effective way”.

“No amount of deflection and spin will get the Government off the hook as ultimately it is their and no one else’s responsibility,” said Mr Bossino.

This is the latest in an exchange over heritage sites in Gibraltar, and in particular, Parson’s Lodge.

The issue was first raised by the GSD which said an online post by a local company advertising the removal of rubbish from Parson’s Lodge “confirmed” its concerns over the site’s state of disrepair.

The Opposition said it has raised questions about the state of Parson’s Lodge and other heritage sites in the past.

But the Government said it is “fully satisfied” that the contractors have fulfilled their contractual obligations.

It added that the GSD’s accusations against the contractors operating the site is “tantamount to bullying”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday the GSD said: “Raising value for money considerations in respect of the management of some of Gibraltar’s most iconic sites is not an exercise in bullying but one of an Opposition exposing what appears to amount to an ineffective use of public funds.”

“The GSD is of the firm view that Gibraltar‘s tourist offering is lacking and is not being effectively, efficiently and sensitively exploited for our economic benefit.”

“This is a failing of the Gibraltar Government and not a private company and is something the GSD will be determined to address immediately upon entering office in a few months time.”

“Insofar as Parsons Lodge is concerned, the Government’s response amounts to little more than playground politics which fails to address the very serious points made by the GSD, which is that the site has been used to store rubbish in the removal company’s own words.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Investigation launched after ‘shots’ fired at orca in Strait

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Local News

Over £40m earmarked for military infrastructure as UK Minister visits Gib

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after ‘unacceptable’ incident in Bay of Gibraltar

Tue 15th Aug, 2023

Local News

After 46 years, rare great spotted woodpecker found

Wed 16th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK Minister reviews MOD facilities and Gibdock during whistle-stop visit

22nd August 2023

Local News
As Spanish fisherman returns Govt dismisses Algeciras Mayor's comments

22nd August 2023

Local News
GHA introduces waiting list initiative for dental services

22nd August 2023

Local News
MAG donates musical instruments to PossAbilities

22nd August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023