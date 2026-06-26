Govt says GSD wrong in criticism of residency changes 

The Government of Gibraltar has hit back at the GSD over its criticism of new residency rules, saying that the Opposition had the policy in advance and failed to raise any concerns before or immediately after it was published.

In a statement, the Government said the GSD’s position was “a textbook example of opposition for opposition's sake” after what it described as a period of radio silence.

The statement said the policy had been shared with the Opposition five days before publication, but that no concerns were raised at that stage or in the days that followed.

The Government said it was therefore surprising that the GSD was now presenting the policy as a serious threat to Gibraltar’s economy, links with Britain and wider strategic interests.

It said that if those concerns had genuinely been held, they should have been raised when the policy was first shared or at least immediately after publication.

No.6 said the new residency criteria are intended to ensure residence in Gibraltar is linked to genuine contribution, proper employment, adequate means, suitable accommodation, lawful conduct and the protection of public services.

The Government rejected claims that the policy was anti-British or anti-business, saying British nationals who come to Gibraltar to work, invest, contribute to the economy and become part of the community would continue to play a crucial role in Gibraltar’s economic life.

It added that the policy included flexibility for genuine cases where Gibraltar’s economic interests required it.

No.6 Convent Place also said it had consulted the Convent and the FCDO on the proposed rules, and that at no stage had any party suggested the changes were anti-British.

It also rejected the suggestion that the new rules would hand Spain greater leverage over Gibraltar, arguing instead that a clear and properly managed residency framework would strengthen Gibraltar’s ability to decide who could reside on the Rock and on what terms.

“The GSD had this policy before publication and said nothing,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“It was then published, and they said nothing for a further week.”

“It is therefore difficult to take seriously the suggestion that they suddenly regard it as a major risk to Gibraltar.”

“This policy is not anti-British, anti-business or anti-growth. It is a sensible and responsible framework to ensure that residency in Gibraltar is linked to genuine contribution and that our public services are properly protected.”

“We will continue to welcome British citizens, investors, workers and others who come to Gibraltar to contribute positively.”

“But we will also ensure that residency is managed in the interests of Gibraltar and its people.”

“This is yet another example of a party with no ideas and no vision, opposing a sensible policy simply because it has been introduced by us.”

“The £37,500 per annum income figure for new residency of any nationality who want to reside and work in Gibraltar will have a beneficial impact on the economy, contrary to what Mr Azopardi believes.”

“The GSD has incidentally never, in the last 14 years, produced a policy on the management of the economy in any annual budget.”

“In fact, the UK has a similar threshold for work and residence permit into the UK.”

“In Gibraltar there will be exceptions to the thresholds allowed in specific cases where there is a need.”

“Increasing our population with new people on low wages, which is what Mr Azopardi advocates, reduces the average tax yield and increases the pressure on public services.”

“This is detrimental to economic development and the delivery of public services which would be reduced in quality without increased cost to the taxpayers generally.”

“Mr Azopardi is wrong, wrong, wrong in the approach he is proposing, and his ideas are a danger to the public services our people enjoy today.”