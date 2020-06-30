Govt ‘seriously concerned’ over Aqua Gib bill disparities
The Gibraltar Government is “seriously concerned” about the disparity in estimated water bills issued by Aqua Gib to its customers during the period of pandemic. This comes amid significant community concern over hikes in estimated water bills issued by the company to consumers during the lockdown period. “I am very concerned about the issue of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here