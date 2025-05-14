Govt signs landmark agreement to ‘revolutionise’ Rock’s waste management

The Gibraltar Government has signed an agreement for a new waste management facility, a project that stems from “resilience planning” to reduce dependence on external providers against the backdrop of treaty negotiations.

The agreement with Recycle.gi, a subsidiary of Environment and Waste Management Services Limited (EWMS), was described as “historic” and follows a competitive ‘expressions of interest’ process.

The parent company and its senior management team have over three decades of experience in waste management, No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“A critical part of the Gibraltar Government’s resilience planning for the event of a ‘No Negotiated Outcome’ [to treaty talks] has been the review of current waste management practices with a focus on increasing Gibraltar’s self-sufficiency in this area in a manner which is also the most cost-efficient option in the event of a UK/EU treaty being finalised,” No.6 said in the statement.

“To this end, the Gibraltar Government issued an Expression of Interest in July last year for the provision of a waste management facility in both NNO and treaty scenarios.”

Following the selection of Recycle.gi as the preferred bidder, the Government said it had now agreed terms for a facility with sorting, material recovery and storing capabilities, along with an “energy from waste” plant that will produce electricity.

The agreement provides for a cutting-edge waste management facility, a first for Gibraltar, that will “revolutionise” waste disposal, sorting and recycling.

The facility will create 50 jobs in diverse roles from management to specialised positions in waste management and renewable energy.

A key element of the project is for the hybrid facility to convert waste into energy that will be fed directly into Gibraltar’s power grid, “supporting sustainability and energy independence”.

This aspect also includes provision to potentially produce energy using wind technology.

“The exact technical details of the plant are still subject to planning and environmental conditions, but at the moment the preliminary plans are for some waste to be converted to energy through pyrolytic incineration, whilst some will continue to be exported to Spain,” a spokesperson for No.6 told the Chronicle.

The Government said the initiative will significantly boost recycling rates and reduce pollution, aligning with both EU and local environmental directives and Gibraltar’s commitments to Net Zero.

Advanced filtration systems will ensure emissions meet the highest EU standards.

There will be economic benefits too as “shared revenue” from recycled and repurposed waste will provide a new income stream for the Government.

The facility also reduces dependence on waste export to Spain, ensuring uninterrupted services and mitigating risks in both NNO and treaty scenarios.

Even if there is a treaty, waste disposal costs are set to rise and regulations are set to become more burdensome in the EU, No.6 said.

“By managing waste locally, Gibraltar can reduce reliance on external waste processors, cutting costs and logistical burdens,” the statement said.

Subject to all the relevant planning and environmental permit requirements being met, it is envisaged that the facility will be constructed in phases at Dobinson way, Europa Advance Road, with the sorting and material recovery facility being operational by no later than 2026.

“This agreement is a landmark, generational milestone that will benefit people, the environment and the economy,” said the Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes.

“This facility will provide Gibraltar with the waste separation and sorting capacity required to significantly increase our rates of recycling and recovery as well as the ability to treat residual waste where necessary.”

“It will therefore minimise the amount of municipal waste sent for landfill, which is increasingly being dissuaded by the European Union in an effort to reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases, a central objective which is also enshrined in Gibraltar’s Climate Change Strategy, 25 Year Environment Plan and Net Zero commitments.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo also welcomed the agreement, which he said exceeded GSLP/Liberal manifesto commitments.

“It is yet another example of the holistic ways this Government is delivering for people, for jobs, for the economy and for the environment,” he said.

“The development of this waste management facility shows how our expansive work on NNO resilience has led to real-world improvements in the way we do things which will benefit generations of Gibraltarians even if we finalise a treaty.”

“Whilst we continue to work towards an agreement with the EU in earnest, we continue to find new, innovative solutions to complex and historic problems, which will not only benefit us locally, but will reset how Gibraltar interacts with and is perceived by the wider regional context we live in, in any eventuality.”