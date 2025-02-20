Govt submits plans to modernise and expand St Joseph’s Primary Schools
A Government planning application for the refurbishment and extension of St Joseph’s Lower and Upper Primary Schools has been filed with the Town Planner. The proposal seeks full planning permission to modernise and extend to modernise and extend the South District school complex. A planning statement prepared by GCArchitects Ltd and filed with the application...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here