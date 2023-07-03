Govt suspends Bluefin tuna open season today at midday

Bluefin tuna open season will be suspended today at midday.

This comes after 72 tuna totalling over 13.5 tonnes was caught in the first two weeks of the season.

The quota for this years season is 25 tonnes, meaning more than half of the quota has been caught so far.

The Department of the Environment today announced that the Bluefin tuna Open Season has been suspended as from noon today Monday, July 3.

The tuna weighing station will close at 3pm today.

The season will reopen again on August 6, 2023.

Anglers are also reminded that the capture and landing of any Bluefin tuna is not allowed during the closed season.

The Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit, along with other authorities, said it will be monitoring activity at sea and marinas during this time.