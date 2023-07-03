Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt suspends Bluefin tuna open season today at midday

Archive photo of a Bluefin tuna by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
3rd July 2023

Bluefin tuna open season will be suspended today at midday.

This comes after 72 tuna totalling over 13.5 tonnes was caught in the first two weeks of the season.

The quota for this years season is 25 tonnes, meaning more than half of the quota has been caught so far.

The Department of the Environment today announced that the Bluefin tuna Open Season has been suspended as from noon today Monday, July 3.

The tuna weighing station will close at 3pm today.

The season will reopen again on August 6, 2023.

Anglers are also reminded that the capture and landing of any Bluefin tuna is not allowed during the closed season.

The Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit, along with other authorities, said it will be monitoring activity at sea and marinas during this time.

Most Read

Local News

Bayside Central granted outline planning permission, but DPC raises some concerns

Sat 1st Jul, 2023

Local News

Local fishermen reel in record-breaking 376kg Bluefin Tuna

Thu 29th Jun, 2023

UK/Spain News

Amid Brexit uncertainty, a message from La Linea: ‘We won’t be resigned to our fate’

Wed 28th Jun, 2023

Local News

Govt’s 'living street’ project on Europort Avenue gains full planning approval

Sat 1st Jul, 2023

Brexit

UK ‘will not compromise’ Rock’s sovereignty – PM’s spokesman

Tue 27th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite and Morrisons seek resolution to Rock’s ‘longest strike’

3rd July 2023

Local News
Govt’s 'living street’ project on Europort Avenue gains full planning approval

1st July 2023

Local News
Bayside Central granted outline planning permission, but DPC raises some concerns

1st July 2023

Local News
BookGem unveils new bookshop and café to delight bibliophiles

1st July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023