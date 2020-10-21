Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt thanks FSC chairman on retirement

By Chronicle Staff
21st October 2020

The Gibraltar Government has thanked Dr Jonathan Spencer for his service following his retirement as chairman of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission

Dr Spencer was appointed to the Board of the GFSC in 2011 and was appointed as the Chairman of the Board in 2015.

“Dr Spencer has been an excellent servant of Gibraltar, the financial services community and the GFSC, and has always provided his full support to HM Government of Gibraltar in their quest to develop good quality financial services from the Rock,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

The Government thanked Dr Spencer and wished him a long and healthy retirement.

Albert Isola, the Minister for Financial Services, added: “Not only I and the financial services industry but the whole of Gibraltar owes an enormous debt of gratitude to Jonathan for his sterling commitment to his role as Chairman of the Commission.”

“Jonathan and I have worked tirelessly together to face up to and overcome hugely significant challenges over the last number of years. Exuding wisdom as always, Jonathan was a

bastion of support for me and went the extra mile on each and every occasion this was asked of him.”

“Unassuming and understated he displays an independence of character that allows him to be

formidably robust when necessary.”

Most Read

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

CM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as active cases continue to rise

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Local News

Sharp increase in registry wedding prices leaves planners scrambling

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Local News

CM appeals for ‘personal responsibility’ with stark message and new guidance as virus cases spike again

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Brexit

Govt advises on ‘cumbersome’ post-Brexit processes for drivers

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Passengers make it to Gib after four failed attempts and two stops in Faro

21st October 2020

Local News
New helicopter route links Rock to Malaga airport

21st October 2020

Local News
Mixed views from Opposition on new Covid measures

21st October 2020

Local News
No trick or treating this Halloween over Covid concerns

21st October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020