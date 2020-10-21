Govt thanks FSC chairman on retirement

The Gibraltar Government has thanked Dr Jonathan Spencer for his service following his retirement as chairman of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission

Dr Spencer was appointed to the Board of the GFSC in 2011 and was appointed as the Chairman of the Board in 2015.

“Dr Spencer has been an excellent servant of Gibraltar, the financial services community and the GFSC, and has always provided his full support to HM Government of Gibraltar in their quest to develop good quality financial services from the Rock,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

The Government thanked Dr Spencer and wished him a long and healthy retirement.

Albert Isola, the Minister for Financial Services, added: “Not only I and the financial services industry but the whole of Gibraltar owes an enormous debt of gratitude to Jonathan for his sterling commitment to his role as Chairman of the Commission.”

“Jonathan and I have worked tirelessly together to face up to and overcome hugely significant challenges over the last number of years. Exuding wisdom as always, Jonathan was a

bastion of support for me and went the extra mile on each and every occasion this was asked of him.”

“Unassuming and understated he displays an independence of character that allows him to be

formidably robust when necessary.”