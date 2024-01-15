Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Govt to adjust morning border traffic management after lengthy inbound queues

By Chronicle Staff
15th January 2024

The Gibraltar Government said it will take steps to ease early-morning congestion at the border that led to hefty queues on Monday for two-wheeled traffic heading into Gibraltar.

The delays appear to have arisen after Spanish border officers conducted tight checks, leading to a build-up of motorbikes, bicycles and e-scooters that were then allowed to use a lane normally reserved for vehicles, as well as the lane reserved for two-wheeled traffic.

That created “an avalanche” on the Gibraltar side that was difficult for immigration officers to control.

“Borders and Coastguard Officers had the bike lane to enter Gibraltar open at 0700hrs this morning,” a spokesperson No.6 Convent Place told the Chronicle.

“The Government understands that at that time, Spanish authorities were checking all motorcycles, bicycles and scooters one by one. This caused severe congestion and a long queue.”

“The Government understands that Spanish authorities then used lane 1, usually used for cars, as an extension of the already congested bike lane, whilst this remained closed to motorcycles, bicycles and scooters on the Gibraltar side.”

“These were then allowed to avalanche into Gibraltar in a manner that was very difficult for BCA Officers to control.”

“In order to prevent congestion of this nature in the future, Borders and Coastguard Officers have been given instructions that the whole of lane 1 and not just the bike lane should be open to motorcycles, bicycles and scooters until 8:00am each morning, by which time the majority of the traffic entering Gibraltar should have passed.”

The government spokesperson noted too that there were “lengthy bike lane queues” to exit Gibraltar on Monday afternoon.

Most Read

Local News

Human remains recovered from seabed off Detached Mole

Sat 13th Jan, 2024

Local News

Bayside Central development seeks full planning for Phase 1

Fri 12th Jan, 2024

Local News

Hundreds of wet wipes wash up on Eastern beach shoreline

Sat 13th Jan, 2024

Local News

Gibraltarian artist Monica Popham to feature on Sky’s Landscape Artist of the Year

Sat 13th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Albares says ‘constructive’ treaty talks continue, but Spain ‘ready for any eventuality’

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Albares says ‘constructive’ treaty talks continue, but Spain ‘ready for any eventuality’

15th January 2024

Brexit
Cross-border business and worker groups call for ‘end to post-Brexit uncertainty’

10th January 2024

Brexit
Negotiators ‘now really, almost there’ in agreeing Gib treaty, CM says

8th January 2024

Brexit
UK ‘committed’ to Gibraltar treaty, more talks in coming weeks

3rd January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024