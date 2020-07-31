Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Jul, 2020

Govt to convene public inquiry into McGrail’s early retirement

By Brian Reyes
31st July 2020

The Gibraltar Government will ask a UK judge to head a public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the early retirement of former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament on Friday. The announcement came just days after Mr McGrail himself said that without an independent judicial inquiry, there was “a real...

