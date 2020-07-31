Govt to convene public inquiry into McGrail’s early retirement
The Gibraltar Government will ask a UK judge to head a public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the early retirement of former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament on Friday. The announcement came just days after Mr McGrail himself said that without an independent judicial inquiry, there was “a real...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here