Govt to issue ID cards for boat residents

The Gibraltar Government on Friday said it will issue residency ID cards to individuals who live on vessels moored in Gibraltar.

In a statement the Government said decision follows discussions held with the Civil Status and Registration Office, who will lift the instruction which was previously issued which meant that residency was not granted to anyone who lived on a vessel.

“Subject to individuals meeting the relevant criteria and information being provided to the Government by the Marinas, the Gibraltar Government will revert to the previous practice of permitting vessels to be used to prove residency,” the Government said.

“The Government will, however, also be setting up a review of our current legislative regime on residency requirements, to include a review on the criteria for eligibility for residency in Gibraltar.”