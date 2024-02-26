Govt to trial emergency healthcare insurance scheme for elderly
The Gibraltar Government has taken the first step toward establishing a Government-owned scheme to offer a bespoke solution for elderly citizens unable to secure emergency health insurance when travelling after Brexit. Prior to Brexit, Gibraltarians were covered by the E-111 programme that guaranteed reciprocal healthcare to anyone who needed it, including the elderly or people...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here