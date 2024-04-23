Govt unaware of any change to Red ID interim measures, but urges caution if travelling afar

The Gibraltar Government said it was not aware of any change to Spain’s interim immigration measures for Gibraltar Red ID card holders, after reports on social media of potential fines for travelling outside the Campo de Gibraltar without having a passport stamped.

Under interim measures pending the outcome of treaty negotiations, Spanish immigration officials have allowed Red ID card holders to enter Spain without the need to have their passports stamped.

But reports on social media suggested people could face fines of up to €500 if stopped outside the Campo area without a stamped passport.

“The non-stamping of passports for residents of Gibraltar who hold a red identity card is a unilateral concession applied by the Spanish authorities,” a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place said.

“The Government is not aware of any change to this practice.”

“It is nonetheless advisable for anyone who intends to travel further within the Schengen zone to ensure that they have an entry stamp on their passport.”

“Indeed, the further away the distance the more essential it is to have the passport stamped.”

“Anyone who intends to exit Schengen, for example by air to London from Malaga or by sea from Algeciras to Morocco, should ensure they have an entry stamp at La Linea, to go with the corresponding exit stamp.”

“Anyone who is stamped into Schengen at Malaga or elsewhere should make sure that they receive an exit stamp at La Linea on their way back home.”

Under Schengen rules, people from what the EU terms ‘third countries’ – including British passport holders – can remain in the Schengen area for up to 90 days out of 180.

The stamping issue was flagged by Together Gibraltar on Tuesday, which said it was “deeply concerned” by reports of the difficulties being faced by Gibraltarians crossing into Spain and of potential fines for those leaving the Campo area.

“We are hearing reports that red-ID card holders, who do not typically need their passports stamped, are being told they now need these stamps if they intend to travel outside of the Campo de Gibraltar,” TG said in a statement.

“There is an understanding that the interim arrangements were supposed to cover red-ID card holders for all of Spain, but it is clear that people need confidence these arrangements are still valid.”

“We all know this is a pivotal moment in our Brexit negotiations.”

“As both sides finalise negotiations we must make sure that Gibraltarian travellers are kept safe.”

“We urge the government to provide clear advice for citizens faced with fines or other threats from Spanish law enforcement.”

“TG is aware that there are many who have been let down by the interim arrangements.”

“UK and non-EU nationals have faced numerous problems over the last few years.”

“They have faced longer queues, passport stamping, and in many cases have been completely unable to enter Spain unless they book a hotel.”

“We reiterate our commitment to this important part of our community and can only hope that any deal put forward will treat them fairly.”

TG said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and “will not hesitate to voice Gibraltarians’ concerns and demands”.