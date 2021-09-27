Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt under pressure over Burke emails on ‘failed’ GHA

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
27th September 2021

The Gibraltar Government on Monday faced mounting calls for an independent clinical investigation into claims by a former senior GHA doctor that patient safety is being put at risk in what he describes as “a failed organisation”. In a series of emails to his former GHA colleagues over the past two months, Professor Derek Burke,...

