Sat 14th Dec, 2024

Govt unveils ambitious 25-year environment plan focused on sustainability, climate action and biodiversity protection

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
13th December 2024

The Government has published a 25-year Environment Plan that outlines long-term goals and initiatives and focuses on six global environmental themes including environmental governance, healthy and sustainable cities, combating climate change, reducing pollution and waste, developing the green economy and ensuring healthy ecosystems. The Government noted that the plan is “...an ambitious one and will...

