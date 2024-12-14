Govt unveils ambitious 25-year environment plan focused on sustainability, climate action and biodiversity protection
The Government has published a 25-year Environment Plan that outlines long-term goals and initiatives and focuses on six global environmental themes including environmental governance, healthy and sustainable cities, combating climate change, reducing pollution and waste, developing the green economy and ensuring healthy ecosystems. The Government noted that the plan is “...an ambitious one and will...
