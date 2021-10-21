Govt urges caution after October rise in Covid cases

The Gibraltar Government is reminding the public to be careful after the Rock has experienced a steady rise in active Covid-19 cases throughout October.

Thursday saw 21 new coronavirus cases recorded in Gibraltar, bringing the total of active cases up to 198.

This includes 193 residents and five visitors, with four individuals currently admitted into the Covid-19 ward in the hospital.

“It should serve as a reminder to us all that the pandemic is not over yet,” the Government said in a statement.

“As we enter the winter months, it is important to remain vigilant and keep up the tried and tested methods of keeping our loved ones and ourselves safe.”

“Good hand and respiratory hygiene are extremely important.”

“This means washing your hands well and often, wearing a mask where it is required and coughing or sneezing into a tissue or elbow.”

“It is also important to think carefully about who we socialise with and how.”

Vulnerable individuals, particularly those over the age of 70, should take extra care if socialising and mixing with others, the Government said.

There has also been a recent rise in cases amongst school age children, who often socialise and attend extra-curricular activities outside of the school setting.

“There is also evidence that large gatherings, for example public events and weddings, have been vectors for transmission in many of the recent community cases,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“It is important to take this into account when considering attending an event or socialising with someone who has recently attended a large gathering.”

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: “The Director of Public Health advises that the trends show that in recent weeks there has been high transmission of the virus at large gatherings and group events.”

“It is vital that this is kept under control in order to prevent further spikes in cases in the winter months.”

“It is up to event organisers to strictly follow Public Health guidance and for individuals to be responsible in their own behaviour.”

“This means maintaining good hand and respiratory hygiene, wearing a mask if required, thinking carefully about who we socialise with and how, and reporting even the mildest of symptoms to 111.”

“We know that vaccination is the most effective method of reducing the severity of Covid-19 infection and preventing hospitalisation and death, and I strongly encourage anyone who is offered a booster to accept it.”

The Covid-19 booster vaccination campaign is currently underway for the over 50s, health and care workers and other vulnerable groups.

To register interest online, visit: https://www.gha.gi/pfizerbooster/.