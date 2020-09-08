Govt urges ‘extra care’ as Covid-19 cases rise in Spain

The Gibraltar Government on Tuesday urged Gibraltar residents to exercise “extra care” in Spain and follow public health rules as cases in the country continue to rise.

In issuing the advice, No.6 Convent Place reminded the public that a spike in cases in Gibraltar during August was “linked directly” to a party in Marbella attended by a number of young local people.

“It is important that everyone should understand that such activities pose a risk to other relatives in particular those who are elderly or vulnerable to the effects of the virus,” No.6 said in a statement.

“Covid-19 poses a risk to human health and already nearly 900,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus and died.”

“The Government urges those persons going to Spain to make sure that they follow the rules and that they take adequate precautions, including the use of face masks, frequent hand-washing and maintaining social distance.”

The Government said anyone travelling to Spain should be familiar with the laws and rules that apply there, including regional differences.

The latest figures show that there are nearly 700 hospitalised cases of Covid-19 throughout Andalucia, of which over 100 are in intensive care.

In addition to this, local lockdowns are in place in some areas like the nearby town of Barbate.

La Linea has reported 97 active cases and Algeciras 245.