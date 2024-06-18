Govt welcomes the addition of a new tugboat to Boluda Towage fleet

Boluda Towage have introduced a new tugboat, “VB Responder”, to its current fleet at a renaming ceremony at the Small Boats Marina on Tuesday morning.

“This will reinforce the company's current fleet in Gibraltar as a strategic point for maritime transport and increase the Port's capabilities and service,” said a statement from the Government.

The event was attended by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, Minister for the Port Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the President of Boluda Corporación Marítima, Vicente Boluda Fos, Executive Vice President of Boluda Towage, Vicente Boluda Ceballos and the Captain of the Port, John Ghio.

Mr Boluda said: “The importance of Gibraltar and its port as a strategic hub for our operations in the strait, a real gateway from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean via the Mediterranean, where it is essential to act with a powerful and prepared fleet such as that of Boluda Towage".

Ms Arias-Vasquez added: “Boluda's acquisition of Resolve Salvage and Fire (Gibraltar) Limited and their expansion to Gibraltar undoubtedly strengthens our maritime capabilities. This partnership reflects the Gibraltar Port’s commitment to adapting to the evolving maritime industry and enhancing the services it offers. I would like to thank Boluda for their interest in Gibraltar and I look forward to many years of collaboration."

The Chief Minister, also welcomed the addition of VB Responder, “as it signifies their confidence in Gibraltar not just as a strategic point in geographic terms, but a trustworthy place for business.”

“This is also an important acquisition that strengthens the Port of Gibraltar’s maritime capabilities which will enhance their service.”