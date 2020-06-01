Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Govt’s joint venture with Chinese company could lead to ‘exportable’ business

Jon Nazca/REUTERS

By Brian Reyes
1st June 2020

The Gibraltar Government has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with a publicly-owned Chinese company to build an elderly people's residence using modular construction techniques which, in future, could be exported using the Rock as a base. Details of the joint venture between subsidiaries of the Gibraltar Development Corporation and Beijing Liujian Construction Group were...

