Govt’s joint venture with Chinese company could lead to ‘exportable’ business
The Gibraltar Government has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with a publicly-owned Chinese company to build an elderly people's residence using modular construction techniques which, in future, could be exported using the Rock as a base. Details of the joint venture between subsidiaries of the Gibraltar Development Corporation and Beijing Liujian Construction Group were...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here