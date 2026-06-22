GPA at IPSC European Handgun Championships

From June 7 to June 12, 2026, the Gibraltar Pistol Association (GPA) took part in the IPSC European Handgun Championships, held in Buszak, Hungary. This described as a historic event, with 1,700 athletes representing 62 countries taking part.



The GPA said they were "proud to have a team qualified to represent Gibraltar at this prestigious competition". Luke Hermida became the first junior athlete to participate for Gibraltar at the championships, and both the team and the Association are very proud of his performance at this level.



“Luke performed very well at his first Level 4 match. He kept his focus and held his own against very experienced competition,” said team captain John Holmes. “This is a massive step up from the Level 3 national and open matches that we attend around Europe. It is thanks to the dedication of our athletes and coaches, and the amazing facility we have at Willis’s Magazine, that we are able to train and compete at this level.”



John Holmes achieved his best-ever ranking in both the Open Overall and Senior categories, while Shane Athey also recorded impressive results in the Super Senior category.



GPA president Mario Apap congratulated the team and thanked the Government of Gibraltar for its ongoing support, as well as for the facilities available to shooting sports in Gibraltar, which make it possible for local athletes to perform so well on the international stage.