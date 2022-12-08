GPA team undertake refresher training

Members of the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) team at the Gibraltar Port Authority recently attended VTS training in the UK.

Gibraltar follows the standards set out by IALA course models for VTS training and carries out the training in centres that are approved by the UK’s Maritime Coastguard Association (MCA).

The participants attended the different courses held at training centres based in both South Shields and Grimsby and which consisted of classroom and simulator training focusing on updates, recent changes to VTS regulations and best practices.

Participants also took part in a series of realistic and interactive simulation exercises designed to test individuals in all aspects of providing safe and efficient Vessel Traffic Services and were subsequently awarded their MC Aapproved VTS certificate.

John Ghio, CEO and Captain of the Port was delighted that all members of the VTS team completed their mandatory refresher training programmes with flying colours.

He said this demonstrates the high standards at which they normally operate on a daily basis to ensure the safe navigation of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters, while at the same time maintaining the efficiency of the Port.