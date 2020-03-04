GPLM cancels pro-life march over public health concerns

Acting on the advice of the Director of Public Health, the Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement confirmed that it has cancelled tomorrow’s March for Life event “in the interest of public health”.

The announcement was made after the Gibraltar Health Authority yesterday confirmed that one patient in Gibraltar tested positive for Coronavirus, or Covid-19.

The pro-life campaign group yesterday reached out to the Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, for advice on public health issues around large gatherings including its planned march.

But this cancellation “will not in any way impact on the energetic campaign that the GPLM is running”, spokesperson George Parody said in a statement to the press.

“I can confirm that an alternative online event will be held at the same time as the planned Rally at 6pm on Thursday and we urge the many people who planned to attend the March to instead log in to Facebook live at Facebook.com/GibraltarProLifeMovement at that time,” Mr Parody said.

“In the meantime, we will continue our work to educate the public of Gibraltar on all of the reasons why they should vote ‘no’ on March 19 and protect our unborn babies and support our mothers.”