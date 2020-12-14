Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GRA and Gambling Commissioner strengthen cooperation

By Chronicle Staff
14th December 2020

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority [GRA], as the Data Protection Commissioner, and the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner [GGC] have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate co-operation and communication between both regulatory bodies.

Under the terms of the MOU, the GRA and the GGC have agreed to the exchange of information as they may consider beneficial in the exercise of their respective regulatory functions.

In particular, the MOU is intended to enable both regulators to identify and collaborate on areas of common interest, such as data security.

This will assist both the GRA and the GGC in their understanding of each other’s regulatory roles and responsibilities, while also providing them with a better understanding of underlying industry players and the challenges they face.

In a joint statement, the GRA and GGC said: “With the GRA’s commitment to addressing challenges surrounding privacy and data protection in the digital age, and the GGC’s mandate, which includes ensuring consistently high standards of operations for Gibraltar gambling licence-holders, this MOU represents a significant and positive step towards ensuring expected standards are met within both regulatory spheres.”

“Powered by technological innovation, gambling is increasingly shifting towards the online market, where the use of personal data has become increasingly crucial to businesses, often lying at the core of their operations and playing a vital part.”

“With this MOU, the GRA and GGC ultimately aim to improve their regulatory and supervisory practices whilst also identifying areas in which further guidance may be beneficial to industry players, so as to strengthen regulatory compliance, subsequently enhancing Gibraltar’s reputation as a leading jurisdiction with a modern and robust regulatory regime.”

Most Read

Local News

Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister says negotiators have ‘a duty’ to agree a deal on Gib frontier mobility

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to ease regional restrictions from Saturday

Thu 10th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
As USS Seawolf departs, Russian submarine sails into Med

13th December 2020

Local News
Paperback edition of ‘Himalaya’ book launched

13th December 2020

Local News
For ERS, Covid-19 vaccine opens up challenges and opportunities

12th December 2020

Local News
Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

11th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020