Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GRA joins international regulators in data protection reminder to teleconferencing companies

By Chronicle Staff
22nd July 2020

Six regulators including the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority have published an open letter to video teleconferencing companies after the Covid-19 pandemic lead to a sharp rise in the use of this software.

The sharp uptake in the use of teleconferencing software has increased the risks around the collection and use of personal information, the GRA said in a statement.

The open letter reminds teleconferencing companies of their data protection obligations and provides them with principles to help them identify and address some of the key privacy risks, and better protect people’s personal information.

The letter states: “We recognise that VTC companies offer a valuable service allowing us all to stay connected regardless of where we are in the world; something that is especially important in the midst of the current Covid-19 pandemic.”

“But ease of staying in touch must not come at the expense of people’s data protection and privacy rights.”

“The principles in this open letter set out some of the key areas to focus on to ensure that your VTC offering is not only compliant with data protection and privacy law around the world, but also helps build the trust and confidence of your userbase.”

The open letter is signed by six authorities brought together through the Global Privacy Assembly’s International Enforcement Cooperation Working Group.

The six authorities are the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority as Information Commissioner, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, the Hong Kong Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data, the Switzerland Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner and the UK Information Commissioner’s Office.

The letter is intended for all video conferencing companies, but has also been sent directly to Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, House Party and Google.

Most Read

Local News

Covid-19 will change Gibraltar’s mainstay tourism audience

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Traumatic search ends in joy after ‘Charlie’s angels’ step up on social media

Tue 21st Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Major international netball tournament becomes latest victim of pandemic

22nd July 2020

Local News
Customs seize 900 cartons of cigarettes

22nd July 2020

Local News
Whales entangled in nets put spotlight on Med dangers to marine mammals

22nd July 2020

Local News
Spain’s Foreign Minister starts Campo visit in La Linea this evening

22nd July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020