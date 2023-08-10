GRA launches investigation into GHA data breach
The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority has launched an investigation after personal data relating to 273 patients of the Gibraltar Health Authority was allegedly accessed by a GHA employee who is currently in an employment dispute with the authority. The GHA alerted the GRA of the breach in line with requirements under data protection legislation and has...
