Thu 10th Aug, 2023

GRA launches investigation into GHA data breach

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Brian Reyes
10th August 2023

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority has launched an investigation after personal data relating to 273 patients of the Gibraltar Health Authority was allegedly accessed by a GHA employee who is currently in an employment dispute with the authority. The GHA alerted the GRA of the breach in line with requirements under data protection legislation and has...

