GRA to host data protection workshop for charities

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, as the Information Commissioner, will be holding a bespoke Data Protection Workshop for Gibraltar-registered charities.

The aim of the workshop is to empower local charities with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions regarding their collection and use of personal data, whether this relates to employees, service-users, or otherwise.

The event is being funded by the Kusuma Trust and attendance will be free of charge to representatives of Gibraltar-registered charities.

Speaking about the workshop, the GRA’s CEO, John Paul Rodriguez, said: “Our office recognises the important work that charitable organisations carry out within Gibraltar, often with limited resources.”

“In performing their initiatives, charities often process personal data.”

“To assist them in meeting their data protection obligations, and with the aim of protecting the rights and freedoms of individuals in this regard, the fee-free workshop dedicated solely to charities, will cover a range of data protection topics, discussing some key legal requirements as well as practical considerations.”

“For these reasons, we highly encourage charities to attend.”

“We thank the Kusuma Trust, who have been integral to the realisation of this event by providing the necessary funding”.

The GRA regularly organises data protection workshops as part of its efforts to promote awareness amongst organisations of their data protection obligations and provides assistance.

Any Gibraltar-registered charity interested in attending can obtain tickets for this workshop free of charge at Buytickets.gi.

The GRA thanks Buytickets for their services to this event.

For logistical purposes and to provide a fair opportunity for all eligible charities, tickets have been limited to two per charity.

The workshop will be held at the Sunborn on Friday 10 May 2024 and the event will run from 09:00 to 12:00. The closing date for registration is 12:00 on Friday 12 April 2024.

For further information relating to this workshop, please contact the Information Commissioner’s Office on 20074636 or by email using: dpoworkshops@gra.gi