GRA to host international data protection meeting and workshop

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority will host representatives from international data protection authorities in Gibraltar next week for an annual working group meeting and a workshop on issues including artificial intelligence, children’s privacy and cybersecurity.

The GRA, in its capacity as Information Commissioner, will host the annual British, Irish and Islands Data Protection Authorities working group meeting on May 19.

Representatives attending this year’s event will include data protection authorities from Bermuda, Gibraltar, the Bailiwick of Guernsey, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Jersey, Malta and the United Kingdom.

BIIDPA brings together data protection authorities whose regulatory and legislative frameworks share strong commonalities.

The forum is intended to strengthen practical supervisory cooperation and promote regulatory consistency across participating jurisdictions.

It also supports the protection of individuals’ data rights, encourages responsible innovation and facilitates learning and regulatory development.

The Information Commissioner has also invited BIIDPA representatives to take part in a Data Protection Workshop on May 20 at The Rock Hotel.

The full-day event will feature local speakers and subject matter experts covering key issues currently shaping the data protection landscape.

Presentations and panel discussions will focus on artificial intelligence opportunities and governance, innovation and regulatory sandbox initiatives, children’s privacy, anti-money laundering and data protection, and cybersecurity.

A limited number of tickets remain available via www.buytickets.gi.

Further information on the agenda and speakers is available on the GRA’s LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

For further information, contact the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority on 20074636 or by email at DPOworkshops@gra.gi