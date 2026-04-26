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Sun 26th Apr, 2026

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Sports

Grammarians clinch league championship in dramatic finale

By Stephen Ignacio
26th April 2026

The odds were in favour of Eagles as they entered the fifth and final match of the Gibraltar Hockey First Division. A draw would have sufficed to lift the trophy.
However, in a tense and dramatic finale Grammarians were to absorb the initial
pressure before securing a 4-0 victory.
Having lost their first encounter in the five-match series and drawn the next three, Grammarians came up with the goods in the final showdown to claim another title.

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