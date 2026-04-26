Grammarians clinch league championship in dramatic finale

The odds were in favour of Eagles as they entered the fifth and final match of the Gibraltar Hockey First Division. A draw would have sufficed to lift the trophy.

However, in a tense and dramatic finale Grammarians were to absorb the initial

pressure before securing a 4-0 victory.

Having lost their first encounter in the five-match series and drawn the next three, Grammarians came up with the goods in the final showdown to claim another title.