Mon 7th Jun, 2021

Great Gibraltar Beach Clean celebrates World Environment Day

By Chronicle Staff
7th June 2021

The Nautilus Project team joined forces with Dolya Consulting staff members to celebrate World Environment Day 2021.

Eastern Beach was cleaned up just a fortnight ago at the 63rd Great Gibraltar Beach Clean with Loreto Convent pupils. The same beach was revisited this week albeit with a completely different focus.

The main aim of the 64th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean was to uncover the extent of microplastic pollution on the shoreline.

“These weren't too difficult to spot along the long stretch of beach as the small group of volunteers took on the arduous task of collecting hundreds of tiny plastic fragments - no small feat,” said a statement from the Project.

