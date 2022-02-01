Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Feb, 2022

Local News

Green hearts appeal launches for EV Foundation

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Eyleen Gomez
1st February 2022

A team of six crocheters came together to make 100 green ‘love’ heart brooches in aid of the EV Foundation, with Christian Santos the Mayor of Gibraltar symbolically launching the campaign on Monday morning at the Arts and Crafts Association in Casemates.

Also at the launch was Nicole Jones the founder of the EV Foundation, and the charity focuses its efforts on aiding vulnerable and poverty-stricken families and individuals.

The Association previously created dozens of poppies for their poppy display last November.

“Since that was such a hit and all the ladies were so happy and the city was happy and everyone liked it we decided to jump into another project,” said Corina Gidei from the Association

“This one is not as big but it is still meaningful.”

“The EV Foundation’s logo is a green heart. For Valentine’s Day a lot of people will buy hearts so we thought we would launch a campaign this Valentine’s Day ‘Green Is The New Red’.”

The team who made the brooches are a small team but Ms Gidei stresses that more people are welcome to join them on any of their projects.

She said everyone who took part was happy to do it and also had fun.

“The green is the EV Foundation green but there are different types of hearts,” she said

“We hope to sell them and everyone wear them for this month and always. It is for Valentine’s because it is a heart but you can wear it at any time.”

“The hearts are on a tag and on the front there is a little love code like ‘you are my sunshine’ or ‘love’, and on the back is written ‘made with love’ and then the artist signed it.”

“So they will get a little bit of recognition for their work.”

All proceeds will go to the Foundation and are for sale in the Arts and Crafts shop or the City Hall.

