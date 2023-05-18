Green light from DPC for last Midtown building and Fortress House
The full planning application for the fifth and final building of the Midtown development gained approval from the Development and Planning Commission during May’s meeting, held virtually on Thursday. Nine members voted in favour of the building and two against, with mixed reactions voiced during a discussion on the project. Midtown, commenced in October 2014,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here