Green marked number plates for zero emission vehicles

The Ministry of Transport has announced the introduction of regulations to legislate for the introduction of a green distinguishing sign on the number plates of zero emission vehicles.

As from March 1, 2025, all zero emission vehicles registered in Gibraltar must display the green distinguishing mark, which would be a green stripe on the left-hand side of the plate.

Zero emission vehicles that were registered before March 1, 2025 can voluntarily change their number plate to display the mark.