Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 17th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Greenpeace calls for action after UK plastic found dumped in Turkey

photo issued by Greenpeace of plastic waste that is dumped and burned in Adana province in Turkey. A team of investigators found plastic packaging from UK, German and global food and drinks brands and supermarkets.

By Press Association
17th May 2021

By Catherine Wylie, PA

The UK is still dumping waste on other countries, according to environmental campaigners who are calling on the Government to “take control” of the problem.

Greenpeace’s Trashed report says UK plastic has been found dumped and burned across southern Turkey.

The organisation said investigators documented piles of plastic waste dumped illegally by the roadside, in fields or spilling into waterways and floating downstream in 10 sites dotted around the Adana province.

Greenpeace said plastic from the UK was found at all of these sites, with evidence of packaging and plastic bags from top UK supermarkets and retailers.

Packaging for a Covid-19 antigen test was found amongst bags of UK plastic, indicating that the waste was less than a year old.

Nihan Temiz Ataş, biodiversity projects lead from Greenpeace Mediterranean, based in Turkey, said: “As this new evidence shows, plastic waste coming from the UK to Turkey is an environmental threat not an economic opportunity.

“Uncontrolled imports of plastic waste do nothing but increase the problems existing in Turkey’s own recycling system.

“Around 241 truckloads of plastic waste come to Turkey every day from across Europe and it overwhelms us.

“As far as we can see from the data and the field, we continue to be Europe’s largest plastic waste dump.”

Nina Schrank, senior plastics campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “It is appalling to see plastic from UK supermarkets’ shelves ending up 3,000 kilometres away in burning piles on the side of Turkish roads.

“We must stop dumping our plastic waste on other countries. The heart of the problem is overproduction – the UK is the second biggest user of plastic waste per person in the world, behind the US.

“The government needs to take control of this problem. They can start by banning plastic waste exports and reducing single-use plastic by 50% by 2025.

“This would not only allow the UK to end waste exports, but would also mean less plastic going into incineration and landfill.”

A Defra spokeswoman said: “We are clear that the UK should handle more of its waste at home, and that’s why we are committed to banning the export of plastic waste to non-OECD countries and clamping down on illegal waste exports – including to countries such as Turkey – through tougher controls.

“The UK is a global leader in tackling plastic pollution and our proposals for extended producer responsibility for packaging, a plastic packaging tax and mandatory electronic waste tracking will boost recycling rates, reduce waste and cut crime.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar free of Covid for first time in 10 months

Sun 16th May, 2021

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Local News

Local student leads team using AI technology to research cardiovascular disease

Mon 17th May, 2021

Local News

Chronicle reporter to chop long hair for charity

Sun 16th May, 2021

Local News

Gib plans ahead for child and booster vaccinations

Mon 17th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Online gambling soared during lockdown, study finds

17th May 2021

UK/Spain News
YouTube has ‘role to play’ in encouraging young people to get Covid vaccine

17th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Portugal confirms it will welcome UK holidaymakers from Monday

14th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Ministers eye rising Indian coronavirus variant cases with concern

14th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021